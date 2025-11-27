J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF $IHI

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 67,030 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $4,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the first quarter worth $305,287,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 295.5% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 416,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,774,000 after purchasing an additional 311,232 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 427,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,710,000 after purchasing an additional 135,927 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 756,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,548,000 after buying an additional 90,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 104,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,307,000 after buying an additional 50,892 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Trading Down 0.2%

NYSEARCA:IHI opened at $64.33 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.28. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12 month low of $52.90 and a 12 month high of $65.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.76 and a beta of 0.89.

About iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.