Johnson Financial Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Nucor Corporation $NUE

Johnson Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,754 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $2,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. now owns 221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 53.8% during the second quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Applied Finance Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nucor by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 5,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Stephen D. Laxton sold 2,003 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.57, for a total value of $303,594.71. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 88,174 shares in the company, valued at $13,364,533.18. This represents a 2.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.88, for a total transaction of $1,049,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 96,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,470,914. This trade represents a 6.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,045 shares of company stock valued at $2,720,628. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Nucor from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Nucor from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Nucor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Bank of America increased their target price on Nucor from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Nucor from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.20.

View Our Latest Report on Nucor

Nucor Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of NUE stock opened at $159.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Nucor Corporation has a 12-month low of $97.59 and a 12-month high of $159.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $141.95 and its 200 day moving average is $136.56.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.27 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 5.18%.The company’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. Nucor has set its Q4 2025 guidance at -2.630 EPS. Research analysts expect that Nucor Corporation will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

Nucor Profile

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

Featured Articles

