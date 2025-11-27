L’Oreal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Rothschild Redb

L’Oreal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Rothschild Redb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on LRLCY. DZ Bank raised shares of L’Oreal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised L’Oreal from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Erste Group Bank lowered L’Oreal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded L’Oreal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of L’Oreal in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.
L’Oreal Stock Up 1.5%
About L’Oreal
L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Dermatological Beauty. It offers skincare, make-up, hair colourants, haircare, perfumes, and hygiene products.
