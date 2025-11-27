J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF $VTEB

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,101 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $3,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 51.8% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 7,552 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,770,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,078,000 after purchasing an additional 270,058 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 702,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,452,000 after purchasing an additional 45,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 31.2% during the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 9,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $50.54 on Thursday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.02 and a 1-year high of $51.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.41.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.