XTX Topco Ltd Purchases New Position in AST SpaceMobile, Inc. $ASTS

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 52,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,474,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ASTS. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in AST SpaceMobile during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the second quarter worth about $45,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AST SpaceMobile during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 77.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 37.0% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

AST SpaceMobile Stock Up 0.0%

ASTS opened at $55.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.77 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 9.48 and a current ratio of 9.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.19. AST SpaceMobile, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.50 and a twelve month high of $102.79.

Insider Activity at AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile ( NASDAQ:ASTS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $14.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.04 million. AST SpaceMobile had a negative net margin of 1,639.59% and a negative return on equity of 27.76%. AST SpaceMobile’s quarterly revenue was up 1236.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.10) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AST SpaceMobile news, Director Adriana Cisneros purchased 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.79 per share, for a total transaction of $38,092.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 784,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,823,270.83. The trade was a 0.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Huiwen Yao sold 40,000 shares of AST SpaceMobile stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total value of $1,623,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,755. The trade was a 89.39% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 30.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on ASTS. William Blair started coverage on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Research downgraded shares of AST SpaceMobile from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Barclays downgraded shares of AST SpaceMobile from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 17th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of AST SpaceMobile from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.60 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AST SpaceMobile has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.66.

AST SpaceMobile Profile

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

