Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Takes Position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF $EWY

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 680,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $48,810,000. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF comprises about 0.8% of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.95% of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 328.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the second quarter worth about $76,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 83.3% in the second quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $106,000. 49.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWY opened at $91.55 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.36. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 52 week low of $48.49 and a 52 week high of $100.79. The company has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.22.

About iShares MSCI South Korea ETF

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

