Swiss National Bank Purchases 21,700 Shares of Rubrik, Inc. $RBRK

Swiss National Bank grew its position in Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.09% of Rubrik worth $16,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RBRK. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Rubrik by 282.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rubrik by 28.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Rubrik by 3,222.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Rubrik during the first quarter worth about $459,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in Rubrik in the 1st quarter worth about $857,000. 49.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Rubrik

In other news, CFO Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 6,599 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total value of $489,711.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 516,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,306,014.64. This represents a 1.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Wendell Thompson sold 9,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.76, for a total value of $745,584.84. Following the sale, the director owned 998 shares in the company, valued at $82,594.48. This represents a 90.03% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 131,966 shares of company stock valued at $10,356,678 over the last three months. 32.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rubrik Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSE RBRK opened at $68.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.16 and a beta of 0.20. Rubrik, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.35 and a 12 month high of $103.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.21.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $309.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.25 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. Rubrik has set its Q3 2026 guidance at -0.180–0.160 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at -0.500–0.440 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rubrik, Inc. will post -7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RBRK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Rubrik in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC increased their price target on Rubrik from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Rubrik in a research note on Monday, November 17th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Rubrik from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, FBN Securities reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Rubrik in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rubrik currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.69.

Rubrik Profile

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

Featured Stories

