1,080 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB Purchased by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,176,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,580,000 after buying an additional 215,390 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,972,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018,325 shares in the last quarter. Wit LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 254,243.2% in the 1st quarter. Wit LLC now owns 2,248,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,581,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247,510 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,169,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,031,000 after purchasing an additional 41,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,017,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,083,000 after purchasing an additional 93,453 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $257.43 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $190.27 and a one year high of $262.52. The stock has a market cap of $69.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $254.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.52.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.