United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund Lowers Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. $PHM

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund reduced its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 26.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,900 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in PulteGroup during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC increased its stake in PulteGroup by 33.3% in the second quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC now owns 420 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC raised its position in PulteGroup by 188.1% during the second quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 533 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 571 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in PulteGroup in the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PHM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $154.00 to $134.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.67.

PulteGroup Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of NYSE PHM opened at $127.59 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.91. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.07 and a 12 month high of $142.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.25.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The construction company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.10. PulteGroup had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.35 earnings per share. PulteGroup’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

PulteGroup Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. This is a positive change from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.01%.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

Featured Stories

