United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund Acquires New Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. $NDAQ

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund acquired a new position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $653,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NDAQ. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 33.5% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,274,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,438,897,000 after acquiring an additional 6,840,735 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 1st quarter valued at $241,614,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,800,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,989,636,000 after buying an additional 2,820,339 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 40.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,494,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,795,000 after buying an additional 1,592,057 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 54.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,689,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,468,000 after buying an additional 952,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NDAQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Barclays set a $109.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price (up from $99.00) on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Monday, October 13th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nasdaq has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.40, for a total value of $179,767.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 84,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,256,779.60. This trade represents a 2.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nasdaq Stock Up 0.9%

Nasdaq stock opened at $89.98 on Thursday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.84 and a 1-year high of $97.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.19. The company has a market capitalization of $51.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Nasdaq had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 16.28%. Nasdaq’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is 38.57%.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

Further Reading

