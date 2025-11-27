Orange (OTCMKTS:ORANY) Declares Dividend of $0.24

Orange (OTCMKTS:ORANY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 26th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.2392 per share on Friday, December 19th. This represents a yield of 395.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st.

Orange Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of Orange stock opened at $16.37 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Orange has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $17.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on ORANY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Orange from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Orange to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Orange Company Profile

Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

