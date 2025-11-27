YieldMax S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF (SDTY) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 26th

YieldMax S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:SDTY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 25th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be given a dividend of 0.337 per share on Friday, November 28th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 26th. This is a 32.7% increase from YieldMax S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

YieldMax S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF Stock Up 0.1%

SDTY stock opened at $45.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.91. The stock has a market cap of $14.40 million, a P/E ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 1.01. YieldMax S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $38.59 and a twelve month high of $51.29.

Institutional Trading of YieldMax S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in YieldMax S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in YieldMax S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:SDTY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 2.62% of YieldMax S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

YieldMax S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF Company Profile

The YieldMax S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF (SDTY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to provide a high weekly distribution to shareholders through an actively managed synthetic covered call strategy, while also providing limited exposure to the price return of the S&P 500 Index.

