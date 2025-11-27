Synchrony Financial $SYF Holdings Lifted by Vinva Investment Management Ltd

Vinva Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 178.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 312,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 200,429 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of Synchrony Financial worth $20,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $184,000. Choreo LLC raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 12,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 3,547 shares during the period. Twin Lions Management LLC purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the second quarter valued at about $5,927,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 6.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Eisler Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the second quarter worth about $22,773,000. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Synchrony Financial news, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.93, for a total transaction of $591,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 35,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,644,402.17. This represents a 18.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan S. Mothner sold 32,000 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total transaction of $2,329,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 127,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,252,880. This represents a 20.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 55,075 shares of company stock valued at $4,036,892 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SYF shares. Rothschild & Co Redburn started coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Friday, August 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Synchrony Financial from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Redburn Atlantic raised Synchrony Financial to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.38.

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

Shares of SYF opened at $77.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $40.54 and a 12 month high of $77.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.18 and its 200-day moving average is $69.60. The firm has a market cap of $27.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.51.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.64. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 22.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Synchrony Financial has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 15th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 3.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 5th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 5th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.10%.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

