Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC Trims Position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF $XTWO

Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC reduced its position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XTWO – Free Report) by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,157 shares during the quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC owned about 0.31% of BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 134,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,639,000 after buying an additional 39,744 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 113,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,618,000 after buying an additional 11,256 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $4,138,000. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 27.0% during the second quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after buying an additional 8,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after buying an additional 2,749 shares during the period.

Get BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF alerts:

BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of XTWO opened at $49.65 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.55 and its 200-day moving average is $49.43. BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a one year low of $48.94 and a one year high of $49.72.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of two years. XTWO was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XTWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.