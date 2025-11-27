Vinva Investment Management Ltd Purchases 26,748 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. $UHS

Vinva Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 34.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,306 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,748 shares during the quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd owned 0.16% of Universal Health Services worth $18,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the second quarter valued at about $87,373,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Universal Health Services by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 931,355 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $173,381,000 after buying an additional 340,966 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Universal Health Services by 329.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 404,806 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $76,081,000 after buying an additional 310,531 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the 1st quarter worth $25,555,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 119.5% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 241,164 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $43,687,000 after buying an additional 131,305 shares in the last quarter. 86.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UHS opened at $244.23 on Thursday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $152.33 and a twelve month high of $246.33. The stock has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $213.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.73.

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The health services provider reported $5.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 19.47%. Universal Health Services’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 15.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 3.80%.

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Elliot J. Md Mba Sussman sold 965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.70, for a total transaction of $217,800.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 6,113 shares in the company, valued at $1,379,704.10. This represents a 13.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Warren J. Nimetz sold 3,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.30, for a total transaction of $852,336.10. Following the transaction, the director owned 8,481 shares in the company, valued at $1,893,807.30. This represents a 31.04% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UHS. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Universal Health Services in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $219.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Raymond James Financial set a $270.00 target price on shares of Universal Health Services and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Zacks Research raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Universal Health Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $232.64.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

