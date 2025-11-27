Swiss National Bank Has $19.58 Million Stock Position in CarMax, Inc. $KMX

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 32.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 291,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.19% of CarMax worth $19,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CarMax in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its position in CarMax by 93.1% in the first quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in CarMax by 50.5% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 25.8% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter.

KMX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays started coverage on shares of CarMax in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Stephens downgraded CarMax from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Zacks Research lowered CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CarMax in a research report on Friday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $41.54.

CarMax stock opened at $38.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.26. CarMax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.26 and a 52-week high of $91.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.79.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

