XTX Topco Ltd Raises Holdings in Nutrien Ltd. $NTR

XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 897.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,111 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,689 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $2,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 47,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Nutrien by 0.4% in the second quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 59,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,438,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 0.7% in the second quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 38,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 72.6% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. 63.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Nutrien Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE:NTR opened at $57.38 on Thursday. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52-week low of $43.69 and a 52-week high of $65.08. The stock has a market cap of $27.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Nutrien Dividend Announcement

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Nutrien had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 5.25%.The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. Nutrien’s payout ratio is presently 58.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Nutrien from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nutrien presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.94.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Nutrien

Nutrien Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.