XTX Topco Ltd Raises Holdings in Nutrien Ltd. $NTR

XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 897.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,111 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,689 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $2,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 47,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Nutrien by 0.4% in the second quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 59,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,438,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 0.7% in the second quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 38,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 72.6% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. 63.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NYSE:NTR opened at $57.38 on Thursday. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52-week low of $43.69 and a 52-week high of $65.08. The stock has a market cap of $27.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. Nutrien’s payout ratio is presently 58.76%.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Nutrien from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nutrien presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.94.
Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.
