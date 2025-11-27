Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd Makes New $3.22 Million Investment in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,310 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,215,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 2.9% during the first quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 896 shares of the software company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. GS Investments Inc. increased its position in Adobe by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 7,563 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Ted Buchan & Co raised its holdings in Adobe by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Ted Buchan & Co now owns 1,368 shares of the software company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. VanderPol Investments L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. VanderPol Investments L.L.C. now owns 546 shares of the software company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $470.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Melius lowered Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Adobe from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Adobe from $500.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $428.96.

Adobe Trading Down 0.6%

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $317.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $311.58 and a 52 week high of $557.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $341.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $363.71. The company has a market cap of $132.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.47.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The software company reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $0.13. Adobe had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 57.54%. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.65 EPS. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Adobe has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.800-20.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.400 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In related news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.88, for a total value of $50,344.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 3,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,576.88. This trade represents a 4.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.