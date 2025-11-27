Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Raises Stock Position in Lineage, Inc. $LINE

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lifted its position in Lineage, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINE – Free Report) by 339.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,183 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,587 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Lineage were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LINE. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Lineage in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lineage by 132.3% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lineage by 170.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Lineage by 426.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Lineage by 29,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:LINE opened at $35.82 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.06 and its 200 day moving average is $41.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Lineage, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.46 and a 1 year high of $65.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.34 and a beta of -0.19.

Lineage ( NASDAQ:LINE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. Lineage had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a negative net margin of 3.30%.The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Lineage, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.5275 per share. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. Lineage’s payout ratio is currently -267.09%.

LINE has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Lineage from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Lineage in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Lineage from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Lineage from $64.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Lineage from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $45.17.

In other news, Chairman Adam Matthew Schwartz Forste bought 74,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.83 per share, with a total value of $2,503,420.00. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 109,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,696,468.78. The trade was a 209.83% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robb A. Lemasters bought 30,000 shares of Lineage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.74 per share, with a total value of $1,012,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 60,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,024,400. The trade was a 100.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 129,000 shares of company stock worth $4,366,940. 71.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lineage, Inc is the world’s largest global temperature-controlled warehouse REIT with a network of over 480 strategically located facilities totaling over 84.1 million square feet and 3.0 billion cubic feet of capacity across countries in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Coupling end-to-end supply chain solutions and technology, Lineage partners with some of the world’s largest food and beverage producers, retailers, and distributors to help increase distribution efficiency, advance sustainability, minimize supply chain waste, and, most importantly, feed the world.

