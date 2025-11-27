United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund Has $751,000 Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund lessened its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,100 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $751,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,464 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,746,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 40.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 26,089 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,776,000 after purchasing an additional 7,468 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 56.1% in the second quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 75,032 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,747,000 after purchasing an additional 26,960 shares during the period. Choreo LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 10.9% in the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 25,167 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,607,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 186,224 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $34,092,000 after buying an additional 12,171 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on AMAT. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 15th. Daiwa America downgraded Applied Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Applied Materials from $256.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cfra Research raised Applied Materials to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.04.

Applied Materials Trading Up 3.1%

Applied Materials stock opened at $249.97 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $222.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.74 and a 12 month high of $252.66. The stock has a market cap of $199.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.84.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.06. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 23.88%.Applied Materials’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.32 EPS. Applied Materials has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.980-2.380 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.20%.

Insider Activity at Applied Materials

In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 4,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.24, for a total transaction of $952,960.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 84,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,095,782.24. The trade was a 4.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

