Swiss National Bank Trims Stake in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. $KD

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 444,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.19% of Kyndryl worth $18,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KD. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Kyndryl in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its position in Kyndryl by 135.2% during the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Kyndryl in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Virtus Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kyndryl in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, SSA Swiss Advisors AG bought a new position in shares of Kyndryl during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Kyndryl alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on KD. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Kyndryl in a report on Friday, September 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna set a $35.00 price objective on Kyndryl in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Zacks Research upgraded Kyndryl from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Kyndryl to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Kyndryl in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Kyndryl Trading Up 1.6%

NYSE KD opened at $25.51 on Thursday. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.28 and a 12-month high of $44.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 1.84.

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. Kyndryl had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 2.71%.The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. Kyndryl has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Kyndryl Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kyndryl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyndryl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.