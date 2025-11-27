Marston’s (LON:MARS) Shares Up 17.8% – Here’s Why

Shares of Marston’s PLC (LON:MARS – Get Free Report) traded up 17.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 60.90 and last traded at GBX 58.90. 27,146,143 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,666% from the average session volume of 1,536,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 50.
MARS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Panmure Gordon restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 80 target price on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Tuesday. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 75 price objective on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 77.50.
Marston’s PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, partnership, and leased pubs in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in the property management; telecommunications; and insurance businesses. The company was formerly known as The Wolverhampton & Dudley Breweries PLC and changed its name to Marston’s PLC in January 2007.
