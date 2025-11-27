Marston’s (LON:MARS) Shares Up 17.8% – Here’s Why

Shares of Marston’s PLC (LON:MARS – Get Free Report) traded up 17.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 60.90 and last traded at GBX 58.90. 27,146,143 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,666% from the average session volume of 1,536,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 50.

MARS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Panmure Gordon restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 80 target price on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Tuesday. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 75 price objective on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 77.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 198.96. The company has a market cap of £373.18 million, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 44.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 41.97.

Marston’s PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, partnership, and leased pubs in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in the property management; telecommunications; and insurance businesses. The company was formerly known as The Wolverhampton & Dudley Breweries PLC and changed its name to Marston’s PLC in January 2007.

