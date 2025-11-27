Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. Buys 10,941 Shares of Cintas Corporation $CTAS

Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. lifted its stake in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 108.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,941 shares during the quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $4,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpha Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Cintas by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 3.5% in the second quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 3.9% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Cintas by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 1,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cintas Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $184.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $74.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.86, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.99. Cintas Corporation has a 1 year low of $180.39 and a 1 year high of $229.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 24th. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. Cintas had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 17.54%.The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Cintas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.740-4.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cintas Corporation will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTAS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Cintas from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Redburn Partners set a $184.00 target price on Cintas in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Cintas from $240.00 to $206.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded shares of Cintas from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.71.

Cintas Profile

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

