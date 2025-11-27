Solvar Limited to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.03 (ASX:SVR)

Solvar Limited (ASX:SVR – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, November 26th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Tuesday, January 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 141.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 10th.

Solvar Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $277.64 million, a P/E ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 1.70.

About Solvar

Solvar Limited provides automotive and personal finance in Australia and New Zealand. The company offers vehicle loans that include loans for new and used cars, motorbikes, utility vehicles, trailers, tractors, trucks, caravan, boats, horse floats, ride on mowers, equipment, and jet skis, as well as secured and unsecured personal loans.

