Solvar Limited to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.03 (ASX:SVR)

Solvar Limited (ASX:SVR – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, November 26th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Tuesday, January 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 141.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 10th.
Solvar Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $277.64 million, a P/E ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 1.70.
About Solvar
