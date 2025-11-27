lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirty have issued a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $227.6830.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup set a $190.00 price objective on lululemon athletica and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $180.00 price target (down previously from $265.00) on shares of lululemon athletica in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of lululemon athletica from $209.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 5th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of lululemon athletica from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of lululemon athletica from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 17th.

In other lululemon athletica news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $109,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 8,993 shares in the company, valued at $1,600,754. This represents a 6.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in lululemon athletica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of lululemon athletica by 81.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in lululemon athletica by 187.5% in the 3rd quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp now owns 161 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in lululemon athletica in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in lululemon athletica by 96.8% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 124 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $181.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $171.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.91. lululemon athletica has a 52-week low of $159.25 and a 52-week high of $423.32. The company has a market cap of $21.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.07.

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The apparel retailer reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.24. lululemon athletica had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 42.05%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. lululemon athletica has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.770-12.970 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.180-2.230 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that lululemon athletica will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

