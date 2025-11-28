Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$60.92 and traded as high as C$61.25. Capital Power shares last traded at C$59.49, with a volume of 998,570 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. ATB Capital boosted their target price on Capital Power from C$60.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$66.00 to C$73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$72.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$85.00 to C$83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$80.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$74.33.

The firm has a market cap of C$9.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.03, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$67.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$60.91.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.94 EPS for the quarter. Capital Power had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of C$1.20 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Capital Power Co. will post 2.8197088 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital Power Corp is a North American power producer whose principal activities are developing, acquiring, and operating power plants. Through its subsidiary, Capital Power owns and operates a portfolio of natural gas, coal, wind, solar, and solid fuel energy generating facilities. These are located throughout Western and Central Canada and the U.S.

