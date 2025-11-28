Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) vs. IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Financial Analysis

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) and Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and Microbot Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IDEXX Laboratories 0 4 7 1 2.75 Microbot Medical 1 1 1 0 2.00

IDEXX Laboratories currently has a consensus price target of $730.50, indicating a potential downside of 3.37%. Microbot Medical has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 424.02%. Given Microbot Medical’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Microbot Medical is more favorable than IDEXX Laboratories.

Volatility & Risk

Valuation and Earnings

IDEXX Laboratories has a beta of 1.62, indicating that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Microbot Medical has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares IDEXX Laboratories and Microbot Medical”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IDEXX Laboratories $4.17 billion 14.48 $887.87 million $12.61 59.95 Microbot Medical N/A N/A -$11.44 million ($0.45) -5.09

IDEXX Laboratories has higher revenue and earnings than Microbot Medical. Microbot Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IDEXX Laboratories, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares IDEXX Laboratories and Microbot Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IDEXX Laboratories 24.41% 64.42% 29.89% Microbot Medical N/A -76.27% -67.54%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.8% of IDEXX Laboratories shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.3% of Microbot Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of IDEXX Laboratories shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of Microbot Medical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

IDEXX Laboratories beats Microbot Medical on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy. It also provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory diagnostic instruments, and services for biomedical research community. In addition, the company offers diagnostic and health-monitoring products for livestock, poultry, and dairy; products that test water for various microbiological contaminants; point-of-care electrolytes and blood gas analyzers; in-clinic chemistry, blood and urine chemistry, hematology, immunoassay, urinalysis, and coagulation analyzers; and SNAP rapid assays test kits. Further, it provides Colilert, Colilert-18, and Colisure tests, which detect the presence of total coliforms and E. coli in water; Enterolert, Pseudalert, Filta-Max and Filta-Max xpress, Legiolert, and Quanti-Tray products; and veterinary software and services for independent veterinary clinics and corporate groups. Additionally, the company offers human medical point-of-care products and laboratory diagnostics services. The company markets its products through marketing, customer service, sales, and technical service groups, as well as through independent distributors and other resellers. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Westbrook, Maine.

About Microbot Medical

Microbot Medical Inc., a pre-clinical medical device company, engages in the research, design, and development of robotic endoluminal surgery devices targeting the minimally invasive surgery space. The company offers LIBERTY, an endovascular robotic surgical system which allows physicians to conduct a catheter-based procedure from outside the catheterization laboratory, and avoid radiation exposure, physical strain, and the risk of cross contamination for use in cardiovascular, peripheral, and neurovascular spaces. It also provides NovaCross, an intellectual property and technology in the field of intraluminal revascularization devices with anchoring mechanism and integrated microcatheter. The company has a strategic collaboration agreement with Stryker Corporation for technology co-development. Microbot Medical Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Braintree, Massachusetts.

