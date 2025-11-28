Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Kansas City Life Insurance Co. (OTCMKTS:KCLI – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $31.59 and traded as low as $30.76. Kansas City Life Insurance shares last traded at $30.76, with a volume of 1,272 shares changing hands.

Kansas City Life Insurance Stock Down 0.1%

The company has a market capitalization of $297.85 million, a P/E ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.57.

Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. Kansas City Life Insurance had a negative net margin of 7.77% and a negative return on equity of 0.31%. The firm had revenue of $123.78 million during the quarter.

About Kansas City Life Insurance

Kansas City Life Insurance Company provides insurance products and services in states and the District of Columbia. It operates through three segments: Individual Insurance, Group Insurance, and Old American. The Individual Insurance segment consists of individual insurance products for Kansas City life, Grange life, and the assumed reinsurance transactions.

