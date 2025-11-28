QVC Group (NASDAQ:QVCGA) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

QVC Group Inc. (NASDAQ:QVCGA – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.09 and traded as high as $8.81. QVC Group shares last traded at $8.55, with a volume of 85,151 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised QVC Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of QVC Group in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, QVC Group currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

QVC Group Trading Up 6.0%

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.12. The company has a market cap of $73.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 3.04.

QVC Group (NASDAQ:QVCGA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($9.89) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On QVC Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Permit Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of QVC Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $412,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in QVC Group during the second quarter worth $468,000. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in QVC Group during the second quarter valued at about $237,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of QVC Group in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of QVC Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

QVC Group Company Profile

QVC Group, Inc engages in the business of video and online commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH, QVC International and CBI. The QxH segment markets and sells a wide variety of consumer products in the U.S., primarily by means of its televised shopping programs and via the Internet through their websites and mobile applications.

