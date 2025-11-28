Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$16.31 and traded as high as C$18.71. Parex Resources shares last traded at C$17.92, with a volume of 681,581 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PXT shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Parex Resources from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$16.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Parex Resources from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Parex Resources from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$20.33.

Parex Resources Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$18.42 and a 200-day moving average price of C$16.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.50.

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$311.63 million during the quarter. Parex Resources had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 13.52%.

Parex Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 8th. Parex Resources’s payout ratio is presently 92.82%.

About Parex Resources

Parex Resources Inc engages in exploration, development, and production of crude oil. The company brings technology utilized in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin to South American basins with large oil-in-place potential. Majority of the company’s properties are focused in Colombia, where it pays a royalty or tax to the government for its operations.

