ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) Share Price Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $51.72 and traded as high as $57.10. ProShares Ultra S&P500 shares last traded at $56.90, with a volume of 6,709,836 shares.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Trading Up 1.3%

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 2.01.

Institutional Trading of ProShares Ultra S&P500

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Howard Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the second quarter valued at approximately $681,531,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 110,080.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,635,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $743,991,000 after purchasing an additional 6,629,056 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $461,738,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 1st quarter worth about $41,524,000. Finally, Pinkerton Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the second quarter worth approximately $29,677,000.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Company Profile

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

