Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.47 and traded as low as $7.11. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund shares last traded at $7.22, with a volume of 212,887 shares traded.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Trading Up 0.8%

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.46.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0905 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 12.5% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 78,920 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 8,784 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund in the first quarter valued at about $199,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 2.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 250,268 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 5,529 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 356.6% in the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 47,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 36,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $199,796,000.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund typically invests in high yield debt securities of various sectors, such as auto parts and equipment, airlines, automotive, electronics, health services, packaging, telecom-integrated/services, gaming, and gas distribution.

