Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.47 and traded as low as $7.11. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund shares last traded at $7.22, with a volume of 212,887 shares traded.
Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Trading Up 0.8%
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.46.
Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0905 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th.
About Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund
Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund typically invests in high yield debt securities of various sectors, such as auto parts and equipment, airlines, automotive, electronics, health services, packaging, telecom-integrated/services, gaming, and gas distribution.
