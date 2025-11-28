Head to Head Survey: Touchpoint Group (OTCMKTS:TGHI) vs. CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS)

CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS – Get Free Report) and Touchpoint Group (OTCMKTS:TGHI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares CPI Card Group and Touchpoint Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CPI Card Group 2.66% -58.00% 5.51% Touchpoint Group N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CPI Card Group and Touchpoint Group”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CPI Card Group $515.58 million 0.30 $19.52 million $1.20 11.40 Touchpoint Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

CPI Card Group has higher revenue and earnings than Touchpoint Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

22.1% of CPI Card Group shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of CPI Card Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.5% of Touchpoint Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for CPI Card Group and Touchpoint Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CPI Card Group 2 0 4 0 2.33 Touchpoint Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

CPI Card Group currently has a consensus price target of $30.60, indicating a potential upside of 123.68%. Given CPI Card Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe CPI Card Group is more favorable than Touchpoint Group.

Risk and Volatility

CPI Card Group has a beta of 1.49, meaning that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Touchpoint Group has a beta of 1.47, meaning that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CPI Card Group beats Touchpoint Group on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CPI Card Group

CPI Card Group Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, data personalization, packaging, and fulfillment of financial payment cards. It operates through Debit and Credit, and Prepaid Debit segments. The Debit and Credit segment produces financial payment cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing financial institutions. Its products include Europay, Mastercard, and Visa (EMV) and non-EMV financial payment cards, including contact and contactless cards, plastic and encased metal cards, and Second Wave payment cards, as well as private label credit cards. This segment also provides on-demand services and various integrated card services, including card personalization and fulfillment, as well as instant issuance services. The Prepaid Debit segment primarily offers integrated card services comprising tamper-evident security packaging services to prepaid debit card providers. It also produces financial payment cards issued on the networks of the payment card brands. It serves issuers of debit and credit cards, Prepaid Debit Card program managers, community banks, credit unions, and group service providers in the United States. The company was formerly known as CPI Holdings I, Inc. and changed its name to CPI Card Group Inc. in August 2015. CPI Card Group Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

About Touchpoint Group

Touchpoint Group Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a software development company in the United States, Hong Kong, China, and the United Kingdom. The company engages in the software development, design, integration, support, and maintenance services of a robust fan engagement platform that enhances fan experience and drives commercial aspects of the sport and entertainment business. Its fan engagement platform also brings users closer to the action by enabling them to engage with clubs, favorite players, peers, and relevant brands through various features, including live streaming, access to limited edition merchandise, gamification, user rewards, third party branded offers, credit cards, and related benefits. The company was formerly known as One Horizon Group, Inc. and changed its name to Touchpoint Group Holdings, Inc. in September 2019. Touchpoint Group Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1972 and is based in Miami, Florida.

