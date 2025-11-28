Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $24.82 and traded as high as $24.99. Auburn National Bancorporation shares last traded at $24.8150, with a volume of 3,432 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Auburn National Bancorporation in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Auburn National Bancorporation alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AUBN

Auburn National Bancorporation Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.81. The firm has a market cap of $84.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.50.

Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Auburn National Bancorporation had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The company had revenue of $8.40 million for the quarter.

Auburn National Bancorporation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 10th. Auburn National Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 52.68%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AUBN. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 4.7% during the third quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 30,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 41,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,090,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares during the period. Truffle Hound Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. Truffle Hound Capital LLC now owns 46,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 18,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 12,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.46% of the company’s stock.

About Auburn National Bancorporation

(Get Free Report)

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc operates as the bank holding company for AuburnBank that provides various banking products and services in East Alabama. The company offers checking, savings, and transaction deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, financial, agricultural, real estate construction, and consumer loan products; and other financial services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Auburn National Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auburn National Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.