Contrasting FibroBiologics (NASDAQ:FBLG) and Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) and FibroBiologics (NASDAQ:FBLG) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Axsome Therapeutics and FibroBiologics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axsome Therapeutics -49.88% -283.22% -33.06% FibroBiologics N/A -1,219.18% -146.48%

Risk and Volatility

Axsome Therapeutics has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FibroBiologics has a beta of -0.72, suggesting that its share price is 172% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

81.5% of Axsome Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 22.3% of Axsome Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of FibroBiologics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Axsome Therapeutics and FibroBiologics”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axsome Therapeutics $561.26 million 13.56 -$287.22 million ($4.67) -32.33 FibroBiologics N/A N/A -$11.16 million ($0.48) -0.57

FibroBiologics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Axsome Therapeutics. Axsome Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FibroBiologics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Axsome Therapeutics and FibroBiologics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Axsome Therapeutics 1 0 16 1 2.94 FibroBiologics 1 0 3 0 2.50

Axsome Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $179.88, suggesting a potential upside of 19.14%. FibroBiologics has a consensus price target of $12.33, suggesting a potential upside of 4,432.65%. Given FibroBiologics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe FibroBiologics is more favorable than Axsome Therapeutics.

Summary

Axsome Therapeutics beats FibroBiologics on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Axsome Therapeutics



Axsome Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company’s commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea. It is also developing AXS-05, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat Alzheimer’s disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation; AXS-07, an investigational medicine that has completed Phase III trials for the acute treatment of migraine; AXS-12, an investigational medicine, which is in Phase III trial to treat narcolepsy; AXS-14, a selective and potent norepinephrine reuptake inhibitor that has completed Phase III trial for the treatment of fibromyalgia and other conditions; and solriamfetol, a dual-acting dopamine and norepinephrine reuptake inhibitor, which has completed a Phase 2 trial for treating attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, and is in phase 2 major depressive, binge eating, and shift work disorder. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a research collaboration agreement with Duke University for evaluating AXS-05 in smoking cessation. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

About FibroBiologics



FibroBiologics, Inc. operates as a cell therapy, regenerative medicine company. It is developing a pipeline of treatments and potential cures for chronic diseases using fibroblast cells and fibroblast-derived materials. It holds 150+ U.S. and internationally issued patents/patents pending across various clinical pathways, including disc degeneration, orthopedics, multiple sclerosis, psoriasis, wound healing, reversing organ involution, and cancer. FibroBiologics, Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Houston, Texas.

