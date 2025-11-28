AFC Energy (LON:AFC) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

AFC Energy plc (LON:AFC – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 9.27 and traded as high as GBX 9.58. AFC Energy shares last traded at GBX 9.58, with a volume of 5,515,357 shares changing hands.
Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AFC Energy in a research report on Monday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.
In other AFC Energy news, insider John Wilson bought 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 9 per share, with a total value of £27,000. Company insiders own 4.41% of the company’s stock.
AFC Energy plc is a leading provider of hydrogen fuel cell power systems to generate clean energy in support of the global energy transition.
Based in the UK, the Company’s scalable systems provide off-grid, zero emission power that are already being deployed for rapid electric vehicle charging and the replacement of diesel generators for temporary power applications.
