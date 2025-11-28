Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$31.91 and traded as low as C$28.50. Richards Packaging Income Fund shares last traded at C$28.50, with a volume of 972 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, National Bankshares set a C$43.00 price target on shares of Richards Packaging Income Fund and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$43.00.

Richards Packaging Income Fund Price Performance

Richards Packaging Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.16, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$31.55 and a 200-day moving average of C$31.86. The firm has a market capitalization of C$323.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 0.69.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. Richards Packaging Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is 69.11%.

About Richards Packaging Income Fund

RICHARDS Packaging business model has changed. Originally a manufacturer of glass containers for pharmacies, RICHARDS has become a major North American manufacturer and distributor of containers for the food, pharmaceutical, health & beauty and industrial sectors. While continuing to grow and expand into different areas of healthcare.

Featured Stories

