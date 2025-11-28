ProVen VCT (LON:PVN) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of ProVen VCT (LON:PVN – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 58.62 and traded as high as GBX 59.50. ProVen VCT shares last traded at GBX 58, with a volume of 26,782 shares changing hands.

ProVen VCT Price Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 58.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 58.69. The stock has a market capitalization of £171.00 million, a P/E ratio of 66.08 and a beta of 0.02.

About ProVen VCT

ProVen VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in emerging growth stage investment,expansion and management buyouts. The fund invests in small and medium sized smaller companies. It does not invest in startups. It seeks to invest in non-qualifying investments including cash, liquidity funds, fixed interest securities, debt and debt related securities in growth companies and non-qualifying venture capital investments.

Featured Stories

