Buzzi (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Buzzi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.91 and traded as high as $30.75. Buzzi shares last traded at $30.3975, with a volume of 1,045 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BZZUY shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Buzzi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Buzzi in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered Buzzi to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Buzzi currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Buzzi S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It has operations primarily in Italy, the United States, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, Mexico, and Brazil. Buzzi S.p.A.

