Kuehne & Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Kuehne & Nagel International Ag (OTCMKTS:KHNGY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.51 and traded as high as $39.13. Kuehne & Nagel International shares last traded at $39.0950, with a volume of 66,065 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KHNGY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Research cut Kuehne & Nagel International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. BNP Paribas upgraded Kuehne & Nagel International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kuehne & Nagel International in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Barclays lowered Kuehne & Nagel International from an “equal weight” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Kuehne & Nagel International in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kuehne & Nagel International presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Sell”.

Kuehne & Nagel International Trading Up 1.3%

The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $23.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.53.

Kuehne & Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.04). Kuehne & Nagel International had a return on equity of 38.53% and a net margin of 4.01%.The firm had revenue of $7.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.34 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Kuehne & Nagel International Ag will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kuehne & Nagel International Company Profile

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics. It offers less-than-container load, reefer and project logistics, and flexible container shipping solutions.

Featured Stories

