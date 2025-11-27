Thornburg Core Plus Bond ETF (TPLS) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 26th

Thornburg Core Plus Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TPLS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 25th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.0834 per share on Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 26th.

Thornburg Core Plus Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2%

NASDAQ TPLS opened at $25.81 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.38. Thornburg Core Plus Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.66 and a 1 year high of $26.00.

Thornburg Core Plus Bond ETF Company Profile

The Thornburg Core Plus Bond ETF (TPLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed, seeking total returns through investments in the broad US fixed-income market. Securities can be of any credit quality and maturity. TPLS was launched on Feb 5, 2025 and is issued by Thornburg.

