Thornburg Core Plus Bond ETF (TPLS) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 26th

Thornburg Core Plus Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TPLS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 25th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.0834 per share on Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 26th.
Thornburg Core Plus Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2%
NASDAQ TPLS opened at $25.81 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.38. Thornburg Core Plus Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.66 and a 1 year high of $26.00.
Thornburg Core Plus Bond ETF Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Thornburg Core Plus Bond ETF
- Mastering Discipline: Overcoming Emotional Challenges In Trading
- Tesla Just Got Called a “Must Own” Stock—Here’s Why
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Why Gold Loves Trump as Much as Trump Loves Gold
- Growth Investing: Should You Adopt This Investing Strategy in 2022?
- Google’s Gemini 3 Sends Broadcom Soaring: TPUs Take Center Stage
Receive News & Ratings for Thornburg Core Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thornburg Core Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.