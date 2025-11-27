Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Sells 3,712 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF $SOXX

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 18.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,712 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $4,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GFG Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Crews Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 1,666.7% in the second quarter. Crews Bank & Trust now owns 159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 50.0% during the first quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. now owns 210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 38,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter.

SOXX opened at $291.39 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $286.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $253.28. The company has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84 and a beta of 1.51. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $148.31 and a 1 year high of $312.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.5407 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is an increase from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

