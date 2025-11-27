Best Buy FY2026 EPS Forecast Raised by Telsey Advisory Group

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group upped their FY2026 EPS estimates for Best Buy in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 25th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now forecasts that the technology retailer will post earnings per share of $6.35 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.25. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Best Buy’s current full-year earnings is $6.18 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Best Buy’s Q1 2027 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.46 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $6.83 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Best Buy from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas Exane cut their target price on shares of Best Buy from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.41.

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $80.90 on Thursday. Best Buy has a 1 year low of $54.99 and a 1 year high of $91.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.68 and its 200-day moving average is $73.32. The company has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.25.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.09. Best Buy had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 47.32%. The business had revenue of $9.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Best Buy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.250-6.350 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBY. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Best Buy by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 337 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Best Buy in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Best Buy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,018 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.76, for a total transaction of $154,901.68. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 20,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,545,332.32. The trade was a 9.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 74,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total transaction of $6,285,563.43. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 11,451,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,510,616.41. This trade represents a 0.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 1,736,826 shares of company stock valued at $141,568,327 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.97%.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

