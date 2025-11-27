Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Has $721,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF $VCR

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. cut its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,241 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VCR. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $135,415,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 518,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,677,000 after purchasing an additional 33,356 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 179,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,551,000 after purchasing an additional 30,017 shares in the last quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 80,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,229,000 after purchasing an additional 28,967 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 346.4% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 36,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,727,000 after purchasing an additional 27,956 shares in the last quarter.

VCR opened at $388.10 on Thursday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1-year low of $285.13 and a 1-year high of $404.00. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $389.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $376.67.

About Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

