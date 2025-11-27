Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 69.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,659 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 3,842 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. increased its position in QUALCOMM by 62.0% during the second quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 98,605 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $15,701,000 after purchasing an additional 37,739 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,700,109 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $270,579,000 after buying an additional 371,350 shares during the period. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. now owns 37,936 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $6,042,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Correct Capital Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Correct Capital Wealth Management now owns 8,870 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 439,176 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $69,883,000 after buying an additional 134,087 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $165.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $176.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.26. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $120.80 and a 1-year high of $205.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $169.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.24.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The wireless technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $11.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.74 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 40.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. QUALCOMM has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.300-3.500 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.80%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on QCOM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Mizuho upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Arete Research set a $200.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.38.

In related news, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.87, for a total value of $276,592.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 19,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,387,041.91. This trade represents a 7.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 513 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.95, for a total transaction of $82,567.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,672.85. This represents a 71.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 167,791 shares of company stock valued at $27,781,124. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

