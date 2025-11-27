Wambolt & Associates LLC Takes Position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF $CGCP

Wambolt & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CGCP. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $221,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $450,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 491.7% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 13,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 10,901 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC grew its position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 5,631,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,713,000 after purchasing an additional 94,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 521,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,719,000 after purchasing an additional 243,963 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA CGCP opened at $22.87 on Thursday. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a 12-month low of $21.74 and a 12-month high of $23.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.56. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.36.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.0855 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%.

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

