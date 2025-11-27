Raymond James Financial Estimates RY FY2025 Earnings

Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) – Equities researchers at Raymond James Financial issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for Royal Bank Of Canada in a report issued on Monday, November 24th. Raymond James Financial analyst S. Boland forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $9.98 per share for the year. Raymond James Financial has a “Moderate Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Royal Bank Of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $9.16 per share. Raymond James Financial also issued estimates for Royal Bank Of Canada’s Q4 2025 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.61 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.60 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.68 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.59 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.47 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on RY. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen raised Royal Bank Of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Royal Bank Of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Royal Bank Of Canada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.50.

Royal Bank Of Canada stock opened at $153.14 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $147.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.83. Royal Bank Of Canada has a 52 week low of $106.10 and a 52 week high of $153.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.86.

Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $12.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.03 billion. Royal Bank Of Canada had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.26 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Royal Bank Of Canada in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 45.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

