Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. $MTD Shares Purchased by United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 411 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the second quarter worth approximately $5,956,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 13.3% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,914 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,345,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Cynosure Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,454,000. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

NYSE MTD opened at $1,485.25 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,360.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,269.64. The company has a market capitalization of $30.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.41. Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $946.69 and a 12 month high of $1,525.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $11.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.62 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.36 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 21.46% and a negative return on equity of 476.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $10.21 earnings per share. Mettler-Toledo International has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 12.680-12.880 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 42.050-42.250 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. will post 42.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,433.57, for a total value of $679,512.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,840.27. The trade was a 60.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,418.58, for a total transaction of $334,784.88. Following the sale, the insider owned 159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,554.22. The trade was a 59.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,565 shares of company stock worth $28,683,737. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MTD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,200.00 to $1,285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Barclays increased their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,275.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,260.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,406.50.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

