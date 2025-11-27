Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Reaches New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $27.48 and last traded at $27.2060, with a volume of 111318 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PGNY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial set a $28.00 price objective on Progyny in a report on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Progyny in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Progyny from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (up from $26.00) on shares of Progyny in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Progyny from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.

Progyny Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 42.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.29.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. Progyny had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 4.46%.The company had revenue of $313.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Progyny has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.790-1.820 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.370-0.400 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Mark S. Livingston sold 21,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $543,226.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 48,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,233,129. This represents a 30.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Peter Anevski purchased 79,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.29 per share, with a total value of $1,931,055.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 680,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,523,296.79. This represents a 13.23% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 9.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Progyny

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Progyny by 0.7% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Leibman Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Progyny by 1.1% in the second quarter. Leibman Financial Services Inc. now owns 45,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Progyny by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 10,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC grew its stake in Progyny by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 11,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in Progyny by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 12,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Progyny Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Further Reading

