National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) versus Baristas Coffee (OTCMKTS:BCCI) Financial Review

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Free Report) and Baristas Coffee (OTCMKTS:BCCI – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares National Beverage and Baristas Coffee”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get National Beverage alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Beverage $1.20 billion 2.68 $186.82 million $1.99 17.32 Baristas Coffee $180,000.00 0.11 -$660,000.00 N/A N/A

Profitability

National Beverage has higher revenue and earnings than Baristas Coffee.

This table compares National Beverage and Baristas Coffee’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Beverage 15.45% 43.51% 29.01% Baristas Coffee N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

National Beverage has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Baristas Coffee has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

24.0% of National Beverage shares are held by institutional investors. 74.7% of National Beverage shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for National Beverage and Baristas Coffee, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National Beverage 1 1 0 0 1.50 Baristas Coffee 0 0 0 0 0.00

National Beverage currently has a consensus target price of $39.00, suggesting a potential upside of 13.17%. Given National Beverage’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe National Beverage is more favorable than Baristas Coffee.

Summary

National Beverage beats Baristas Coffee on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About National Beverage

(Get Free Report)

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's Power+ brand portfolio offers sparkling water products under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, and LaCroix NiCola; non-carbonated flavored water under the Clear Fruit; energy drink and shots under the Rip It; juice and juice-based products under Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr. Pure; and carbonated soft drinks under Shasta and Faygo brands. It serves retailers, as well as various smaller up-and-down-the-street accounts through the take-home, convenience, and food-service distribution channels. National Beverage Corp. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

About Baristas Coffee

(Get Free Report)

Barista Coffee Company, Inc., doing business as Baristas, operates as a specialty drive-through beverage retailer in the United States. The company offers hot and cold beverages, including specialty coffees, blended teas, and other custom drinks, as well as smoothies, fresh-baked pastries, and other confections. It also provides beverages, such as hot apple cider, hot chocolate, frozen coffees, and other products. In addition, the company promotes and sells Baristas merchandise, calendars, mugs, T-shirts, and hats. Barista Coffee Company, Inc. also sells its merchandise and other novelties through its baristas.tv Website. The company was formerly known as Innovative Communications, Inc. and changed its name to Barista Coffee Company, Inc. in May 2010. Barista Coffee Company, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Kent, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for National Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.